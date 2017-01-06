AYC to welcome Dobbs Davis for February seminar

Racing rules and handicap rating expert Dobbs Davis will lead a seminar on the ORC measurement handicapping system at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Annapolis Yacht Club.

The ORC (Offshore Racing Congress) rating rule has been making inroads on the Chesapeake Bay and beyond. The ORC system is based on an up-to-date Velocity Prediction Program (VPP). The recent Annapolis Storm Trysail Regatta featured ORC racing, and New York Yacht Club and Annapolis Yacht Club are among leading North America race organizers exploring use of the system going forward.

For nearly 50 years, the ORC system has been using cutting edge science to provide accurate and fair handicap ratings for thousands of boat types racing in fleets around the world. Currently, over 10,000 certificates are issued annually. The system, which provides race officers a variety of scoring options to create more accurate results, is recognized by World Sailing and holds regional, continental, and world championships.

ORC is open for use in the United States and within its first year several prominent events have adopted its use, including Key West Race Week and Charleston Race Week. Annapolis Yacht Club is committed to providing the best quality racing and management in its events and is pleased to host this presentation on the ORC system. The presentation is intended for boat owners, sailors, race officers, and marine industry members who would like to learn more about the system and how an ORC rating is obtained.

Join us for the seminar at 10 a.m. February 4 at AYC’s interim Clubhouse at 12 Dock Street in Annapolis. Although open to all sailors, registration is required. Please contact AYC’s Front Desk, 410-263-9279, to reserve your seat(s).

