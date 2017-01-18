Arts Council seeks exhibitors for Spring exhibit

“Maryland Historical Connections ” is the theme and title of the upcoming Winter/Spring exhibit sponsored by the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. The deadline for artists to submit up to three works via the digital portal on the Arts Council website acaac.org for consideration is February 10th.

The juried group show is open to all Anne Arundel County residents over the age of eighteen. In order to submit work for consideration there is a $ 20 entry/administrative fee. Submissions will begin being accepted in January. Artists are asked to submit work in a two-dimensional medium that relates in some way to the exhibit’s theme, “Maryland Historical Connections.” Please check the Arts Council Website for the details regarding size, framing, delivery and pick up of work or call the office for further specific entry information.

Opening March 1, 2017 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the show will be on display between concourses C & D through June 15, 2017. The Arts Council exhibits are juried by a committee of three that include: Committee Chair Roberta Pardo, who studied industrial design in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and fine arts at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, Wil Scott, a photographer and former Director of Adult Programs at the National Gallery of Art, Sunhee Kim Jung, and adjunct professor of Art at Anne Arundel Community College, and Martha Blaxall an art enthusiast. .

Accepted work will be available for view online and available for sale if desired by the exhibitor. The Arts Council commission fee is ten percent. Visit the Arts Council website at wwwacaac.org to learn more or call 410-222-7949.

The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County provides grants and support to over forty nonprofit organizations. Providing a resource for the cultural arts community through advocacy, funding, programming, and promotions; the Arts Council supports a variety of groups that include Chesapeake Arts Center, West County Creative Arts , Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Londontown Foundation . The Arts Council also administers the Arts in Education Program serving both public and private Anne Arundel County Schools, which provides grant funding to bring performances and artists into auditoriums and classrooms.

For more information about the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County and to find out how you can become a member call 410-222-7949 or visit www.acaac.org.

