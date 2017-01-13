Arlotto reminds parents of potential change to break for inclement weather

Superintendent George Arlotto today reminded parents of all Anne Arundel County Public Schools students that the semester break for students – now scheduled for January 23, 2017 – could shift if there is inclement weather that forces schools to close on any of the four days preceding the break.

The Board-approved calendar calls for four consecutive days of quarterly assessments for high school students on the days before the break. Thus, if inclement weather forces a closing of schools on any of the assessment days – January 17 through 20 – the semester break will be shifted forward accordingly.

High school quarterly assessments will be administered according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, January 17: A Day, periods 1 and 2

Wednesday, January 18: B Day, periods 1 and 2

Thursday, January 19: A Day, periods 3 and 4

Friday, January 20: B Day, periods 3 and 4

Should inclement weather force a closing on one of the quarterly assessment dates, the schedule will be shifted but exams will still be administered in the order listed above.

Should inclement weather force a two-hour delay on either January 17 or 18 (currently scheduled as full school days), all schools will open two hours late and close at their normal time. The high school quarterly assessment schedule will remain intact and will be adjusted to accommodate assessments.

Should inclement weather force a two-hour delay on either January 19 or 20 (currently scheduled as two-hour early dismissals), all schools will open two hours late and close at their normal time. The high school quarterly assessment schedule will remain intact.

All schools and offices are closed on Monday, January 16, for the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB