Anne Wilson and Emmylou Harris coming to Maryland Hall

| January 11, 2017

ann wilsonRams Head Promotions has announced that Ann Wilson of Heart and Emmylou Harris will be performing at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in the upcoming months. Tickets can be obtained at Rams Head On Stage box office or online!

Wilson says fans can expect: “A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production … The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul-stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart.” Wilson’s backing band will feature guitarist Craig Bartock, bassist Andy Stoller and drummer Denny Fongheiser. All three have played with Heart and/or Wilson’s side-project, the Ann Wilson Thing.

  • Sunday, March 26
  • Doors: 7pm
  • Show: 8pm
  • $85 – $115
  • ON SALE: Friday, January 13 @ 10am

emmy lou harrisA 13-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists’ recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

  • Friday, July 21
  • Doors: 7pm
  • Show: 8pm
  • $90 – $115
  • ON SALE: Wednesday, January 11 @ 10am

 

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for more than 15 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news--and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009. John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.
