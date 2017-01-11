Anne Wilson and Emmylou Harris coming to Maryland Hall

Rams Head Promotions has announced that Ann Wilson of Heart and Emmylou Harris will be performing at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in the upcoming months. Tickets can be obtained at Rams Head On Stage box office or online!

Wilson says fans can expect: “A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production … The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul-stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart.” Wilson’s backing band will feature guitarist Craig Bartock, bassist Andy Stoller and drummer Denny Fongheiser. All three have played with Heart and/or Wilson’s side-project, the Ann Wilson Thing.

Sunday, March 26

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

$85 – $115

ON SALE: Friday, January 13 @ 10am

A 13-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists’ recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Friday, July 21

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

$90 – $115

ON SALE: Wednesday, January 11 @ 10am

