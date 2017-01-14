Anne Arundel County Police investigating Odenton homicide

On Friday, January 13, 2017 at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Western District responded to the 2200 block of Conquest Way, Odenton, Maryland for an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival officers located an adult male lying in a yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Police and Fire Department personnel rendered aid to the victim but he later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was positively identified as Nathan Antoine Ford, a 24 year old male from the 2200 block of Conquest Way, Odenton, Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit responded to the scene. Several witnesses were located and brought to the Criminal Investigation Division where interviews were conducted. Members of the Homicide Unit assisted by the Evidence Collection Unit systematically searched the crime scene collecting items of evidentiary value.

On the morning of Saturday, January 14, 2017, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner located in Baltimore Maryland performed an autopsy on Nathan Ford. Upon examination they ruled Mr. Ford’s cause of death as gunshot wound(s) with the manner being homicide. This is the second homicide in Anne Arundel County this year with the first being the shooting death of Terry Crouse on January 2, 2017.

The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source : AACOPD

