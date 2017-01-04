Anne Arundel County Police investigating Annapolis homicide

On January 2, 2017 at approximately 1:44 pm, officers responded to the 1800 block of Kimberwicke Place, Annapolis, Maryland for a call of shots heard in the area. Responding officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s) lying outside of his residence. The officers administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until fire department personnel took over lifesaving procedures.

The victim, identified as Terry Paul Crouse, a fifty-five-year-old male from the 1800 block of Kimberwicke Place, Annapolis, Maryland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Southern District patrol units secured the scene as homicide detectives and evidence technicians checked the area for items of evidentiary value. Mr. Crouse’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner located in Baltimore Maryland for an autopsy to be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Mr. Crouse’s cause of death as “gunshot wound(s) with the manner being homicide”. The Anne Arundel County Police Recruit Class assisted in the investigation by conducting a large-scale search of the crime scene. Detectives continue to canvass the area and interview witnesses in an attempt to piece together the chain of events that led to the suspicious death of Mr. Crouse.

This is a very fluid and active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACOPD

