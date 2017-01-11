Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre holding auditions

Auditions for the Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre (ASGT) season closer “In The Heights” are scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, at 7 pm and Saturday, January 28 at 10 am at West Annapolis Elementary School, 505 Melvin Avenue.

The show is directed by Darnell Patrick Morris. All roles are open and unpaid. No appointment is necessary. Please bring a headshot and resume. Performers of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition. We’re looking to cast a company of actors who can believably portray their character.

Auditions for “In The Heights” are open to anyone who will be age 18+ as of opening night of the show. If you will not reach the age of 18 by August 3, 2017 you may not audition. Please bring ID.

Performance times are at 8:30pm Thursdays through Sundays from August 3 through September 3. Rehearsals will begin in June 2017.

Visit summergarden.com for complete audition requirements, full character breakdowns, ASGT’s Audition Policy, and more info on our 2017 shows and directors.

ASGT is an outdoor community theatre presenting musical theatre (featuring live music) in a unique, outdoor setting in historic Annapolis. New volunteers are always welcome. To get involved, visit summergarden.com or e-mail [email protected] .

