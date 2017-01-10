Annapolis prepares to launch new website at end of month

Mayor Michael Pantelides announced the City of Annapolis will launch its new interactive website at the end of this month.

“Our goal is to make City Hall available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to our citizens,” Mayor Pantelides said. “The new site has many new features, including a citizen dashboard, an alert center, a live-chat option, and a complimentary mobile app that will be available for free downloads.”

The dashboard will allow users to individualize the website to fit their needs. After creating a personal page, the user can download information and services that impact their lives including news, events, road closures, and more. There is also an alert center option that graphically shows the location of an emergency or an important notification. Also, the new website has a NotifyMe module, which enables the city to send out mass emails to subscribers on specific subjects.

The new website will also have more functionality, including a community engagement element, which will allow residents to submit ideas for improvements and changes they’d like to see in the city and have online conversations related to the topics.

The launch date is scheduled for January 30, 2017.

