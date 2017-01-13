Annapolis pottery exhibit highlights long career

Rick Malmgren’s newest exhibit is about introspection ­– 40 years of it to be exact.

The exhibit, “My Romance with Earth and Fire, Rick Malmgren: A Retrospective,” will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday in Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts’ Chaney Gallery through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Malmgren grew up watching his mother create pottery, but it didn’t take on a personal meaning for him until he was in college. The show follows his post-college career at a Boston psychiatric hospital, pottery night classes, a New Hampshire apprenticeship, formal training in North Carolina, running a pottery program for developmentally disabled adults in Annapolis and finally his own pottery studio, where, in the 1970s, pottery was a way of life for the artisans who embraced it.

Now a teacher at Anne Arundel Community College, Malmgren said students ask the same questions and have the same struggles that he has. “They joined me as friends in my inner world working with clay,” he said. Malmgren said his work is often designed to make useful things that might transform, in a quiet way, the quality of the lives of those who use them.

Gallery Talk and Tour Malmgren will present a gallery talk and tour at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the gallery . He’ll speak to the primary interests, influences, processes and phases that have guided him in his romance with earth and fire.

Pottery Demonstration There will be a pottery demonstration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Room 116 at the hall. Malmgren will do a public demo on ways of making and finishing a variety of forms on the potter’s wheel.



