Annapolis Police make arrest in Newtowne 20 murder

The following is an update from an earlier story:

On January 30th Lawrence Montague, 27, of Annapolis was arrested for the murder of George Forrester that occurred on January 16th in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.

Detectives from the Annapolis Police Department worked relentlessly to locate Montague. On January 30th, with the help of United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, they located and arrested Montague without incident.

“The Annapolis Police Department has been working this case energetically from the very beginning, and our investigators deserve a ton of credit,” said Annapolis Police Chief Michael Pristoop. “We are also thankful for the help and excellent partnership we share with the United States Marshal Service.”

“I applaud the Annapolis Police Department’s swift arrest of Montague,” Mayor Michael Pantelides said. “Getting these criminals off the streets and in jail is one more example of how our resources are working to combat crime in Annapolis.”

Montague is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime and handgun on person. He is awaiting his initial hearing before the District Court Commissioner.

Source : Annapolis Police Department

