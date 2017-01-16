Annapolis Police investigating 1st homicide of 2017

On January 16th at 3:08 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a report of a possible shooting. On January 16th at 3:08 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a report of a possible shooting.

Officers located an adult male shooting victim in the area. The victim was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Detectives are actively investigating this homicide.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective John Murphy at 410-260-3439 or [email protected] You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Source : Annapolis Police Department

