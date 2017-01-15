Annapolis Maritime Museum expands Board

The Annapolis Maritime Museum announces the expansion of its Board of Directors with the addition of two new members who are leaders in the Anne Arundel Community. Maj Gen Andrew Davis, USMC (Ret) and Doug Shipley of Maryland Live Casino, were recently voted to serve as Directors on the Board at the Museum’s annual membership meeting.

Andrew Davis and Doug Shipley join the fifteen existing members as the Annapolis Maritime Museum continues to experience significant growth in its programs and community engagement, marked by the Museum’s recently announced expansion to include a second campus at the Ellen O. Moyer Natural Park at Back Creek in a partnership with the City of Annapolis.

“This is an exciting time for the Museum. Drew and Doug bring added expertise and energy to an already talented and committed Board and staff as we continue to strengthen the Annapolis Maritime Museum as an important community asset in the greater Annapolis area and Anne Arundel County,” stated Eric Rubin, Annapolis Maritime Museum Chairman of the Board.

Andrew Davis is a retired Marine Corps Reserve Major General, and most recently served as the Director of the CAPSTONE course at the National Defense University. In his civilian career, Davis served for over 30 years in the newspaper industry as a publisher, editor, and reporter.

Doug Shipley is the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Maryland Live. A recent graduate of Leadership Anne Arundel, Mr. Shipley has first-hand experience in community leadership and over 30 years of management experience.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to educating students and adults on the area’s rich maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay through programs, exhibits and community events. The Museum partners with community groups, government entities, and other like-minded organizations to deliver high-quality educational initiatives and programs on subjects ranging from history and culture to the environment and good stewardship practices.

