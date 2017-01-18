Annapolis heroin dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that an Annapolis City man, Donovan Jamal Robinson who turns 21 next week, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Stacy McCormack to 10 years in prison without parole for the distribution of heroin in Annapolis.

“Drug dealers must go to prison. I will not stop prosecuting those who seek to harm our citizens by selling drugs on our streets, until all drug dealers are behind bars and would-be dealers know to avoid setting up shop in Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I want to thank the Annapolis Police Department for their outstanding work and Judge McCormack for putting this defendant in jail for 10 years where he belongs.”

In May of 2015, Robinson sold two knotted plastic bags full of heroin to undercover officers. This heroin weighed approximately one gram. The interaction between the defendant and the police officers was both audio and video recorded.

Assistant State’s Attorney Marot Hoskins prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. Judge Stacy McCormack presided over the case.

Source : AACo State's Attorney

Category: Crime News, NEWS