Annapolis Boat Shows announce 2017 schedule

The Annapolis Boat Shows, a premier events management company that produces four in-water boat shows each year, announces its 2017 power and sail boat show schedule.

2017 Annapolis Boat Show Schedule

2017 April Boat Shows

The Bay Bridge Boat Show, featuring more than 300 boats up to 75 feet in length, is an exciting annual springtime in-water powerboat show held in Stevensville, MD at the Bay Bridge Marina. This regional show traditionally marks the beginning of the boating season on Chesapeake Bay and is eagerly anticipated by fisherman and family boaters alike. The Bay Bridge Boat Show is open April 21-23, 2017 and has experienced substantial growth in exhibitor space and boats on display since 2009, along with a dramatic boost in attendance over the past three years.

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, the spring version of the October granddaddy of all sailboat shows will run April 28-30, 2017. This show is experiencing year over year growth in exhibitor space, consumer attendance, and boats on display. In only its fifth year, the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show features Cruisers University and First Sail Workshop and has already become one of the largest all-sail shows in America. The show includes sailing lessons, live music, great grand prizes, entertainment, tasting venues, and a new demo dock, allowing customers to try various water sport devices before they buy.

“For the past few years, we have made our boat shows more interactive and fun. We have added boating classes, experiential programming, and on-board lessons for the beginner sailor,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

“Our goal is to improve the tried and true nautical shopping experience that boaters expect at boat shows and expand in-show maritime activities. This year we are turning Ego Alley into an interactive playground for people to test drive paddle boards, canoes, small sailboats, and experience a sailboat ride, at this year’s Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show.”

2017 October Boat Shows

The United States Sailboat Show, dubbed the ‘world’s best’ by consumers and exhibitors alike, is the granddaddy of all sailboat shows. Featuring Cruisers University, Brokerage Cove, Vacation Basin, Take theWheel and First Sail Workshop, this prestigious show is honored as the one sailboat show in the world in which virtually every major sailboat manufacturer is represented. The 48th United States Sailboat Show will run October 5-9, 2017.

The 46th United States Powerboat Show opens the following weekend, October 12-15, 2017. Featuring Cruisers University, Brokerage Cove and a Demo Dock where dealers and manufacturers conduct a large number of demonstrations of new model powerboats, outboard engines, and stabilizing systems.

The 2016 power boat show was the largest in exhibits and boats on display since the 2008 recession. There were more than 350 boats, including well over 100 center console fishing boats, 40 fishing boat manufacturers, and 75 brokerage boats in Brokerage Cove. Paid attendance grew by five percent over 2015, the most since the 2008 financial collapse.

“Our shows continue to expand maritime activities including grand prize giveaways, boating classes, and boat demo rides, all designed to introduce people to the boating lifestyle. These new and expanded programs have proved so successful that the company is dedicated to expand and grow these offerings in 2017. Each year the footprint of all shows and the performance by our exhibitors has expanded incrementally right along with economic trends such as Employment, Household Income, Consumer Confidence, new and existing Home Sales, and the S&P 500.” Jacobs added

2017 Cruisers University

Cruisers University, April 27-30, 2017 and October 9-12, 2017, offers the most comprehensive curriculum on cruising and is suitable for sailing and power boating. Learn all you need for living aboard a boat. Plan your cruise, equip and maintain your boat, and feel at ease heading out for near and distant shores. Cruiser’s select from one-to-four-day programs best suited to your cruising needs.

