Allegiant Air expands from BWI

Allegiant Air announced today that it will offer nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Destin – Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The new seasonal flights are scheduled to begin on May 31. Allegiant’s nonstop service will operate twice per week between BWI Marshall Airport and Destin – Fort Walton Beach Airport.

“This new service will provide our travelers with convenient flights to the beautiful Florida Gulf Coast beaches,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall Airport. “We are pleased with the growth of Allegiant in our market. Allegiant offers BWI Marshall Airport customers more travel options and more low-fares.”

Destin – Fort Walton Beach will be the seventh market served by Allegiant from BWI Marshall. The airline first started service at BWI Marshall in April 2016.

BWI Marshall continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and flights to new markets. The airport has posted strong growth, with 16-straight monthly passenger records through October 2016.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB