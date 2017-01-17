Alexus Viegas to hold campaign launch at Caliente Grill on January 19th

Alexus Viegas, candidate for City Alderwoman, Ward 7, will hold her official campaign launch party at Caliente Grill on January 19, 2017 from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm. The even

The event is not a fundraiser, however campaign contributions may be made to Friends of Alexus Viegas at the event.

Alexus Viegas is a passionate advocate and volunteer in the Annapolis community. She is already building strong partnerships and coalitions to address community issues. She received her M.A. In Public Administration and Policy from American University and her B.S. in Political Science and History from UMUC.

Mrs. Viegas lives in Ward 7 with her husband Jake, an eleven year military veteran currently on Active Duty, and their four-year old daughter.

