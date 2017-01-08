AHS PVA trying to reconnect country with free performance of THE CLOSEST THING WE HAVE TO MAGIC

When it comes to the results of the 2016 Presidential Election, the entire country is split. Whether you voted or didn’t, or whether you were completely behind one candidate or the other, one thing is certain; we just can’t seem to get along. Students in the Performing and Visual Arts (PVA) program at Annapolis High School seek to reach an arm out across the canyon with a single word; love.

“The piece echoes the sentiments of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Tony acceptance speech, ‘Love is love is love is love is love is love is love …’” says Dana Peragallo, the director of the piece. “Our first class followed the election results and the main discussion surrounded the shock of values from one end of the spectrum to the other,” she said, “The students felt disconnected from one another and from the country. Taking the initiative to “live in love,” we knew it was time to create a piece to spread light.”

THE CLOSEST THING WE HAVE TO MAGIC is a provocative collection of monologues, devised pieces, scenes and musical numbers created by a group of students. “I’m a creator,” says Sean Penson, a senior,Creative Writer and one of the contributing students, “We kind of all contributed to it, and that’s what I really liked. We all had a say.” Dana Peragallo agreed, stating, “I love guiding students who are passionate about a concept. This group of extraordinary young men and women are exactly that.”

A big part of what PVA hopes to accomplish is outreach in the community and addressing current issues. From last year’s performance of URINETOWN: The Musical which aimed to raise money during the Flint Water Crisis to the 12th grade’s Heroin Project, which toured around middle schools and other organizations to heighten awareness about the heroin epidemic in Maryland, it’s obvious they have this in the bag.

THE CLOSEST THING WE HAVE TO MAGIC is a free performance taking place Thursday, January 12th at 7pm at Studio 39. PM. For more information please call the Studio 39 Office at 410-280- 1501 or email [email protected].

Related

Category: Entertainment, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB