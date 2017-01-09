ABC Events adds Naptown barBAYq to festival lineup including MD Chicken Wing Festival, Bay Bridge Paddle, and MD Seafood Festival

Changes are afoot in the Annapolis area festival scene. In the past, ABC Events has brought such wonderful events such as Annapolis Beer Week, the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival, the Bay Bridge Paddle, and the Maryland Seafood Festival. This year, they add the Naptown barBAYq to their list of festivals after purchasing the rights to the festival from the Parole Rotary.

As with all of their events, each one will benefit a local charity. The lineup this year looks like this:

April 1, 2017 | 4th Annual MD Chicken Wing Festival at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds | Beneficiary: YMCA Camp Letts | TICKETS AND INFO

April 29, 2017 | 2nd Annual Bay Bridge Paddle at Sandy Point State Park | Beneficiary: Community Betterment Foundation | TICKETS AND INFO

May 6, 2017 | 6th Annual Naptown barBAYq at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds | Beneficiary: Parole Rotary | TICKETS AND INFO

September 9, 10, 2017 | 50th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival | Sandy Point State Park | Beneficiaries: YMCA Camp Letts, Chesapeake Bay Trust, Annapolis Hibernians, Boy Scouts | TICKETS AND INFO

