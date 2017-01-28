“Beaches
“O'Brien's
“Bud

AACPS takes pass on Broadneck redistricting

| January 28, 2017
Rams Head

The Board of Education today declined to move any options to redistrict Broadneck and Cape St. Claire elementary schools forward to public hearing, ending the process begun by a citizen committee several months ago.

The committee had studied options available to alleviate, to the extent possible, overcrowding at Broadneck Elementary School, which is currently over capacity. Cape St. Claire Elementary School, conversely, is under capacity.

The committee authored a report and forwarded it to Superintendent George Arlotto, who made a recommendation to the Board in December.

By 5-4 votes, the Board refused to move Option B and Option D as arrived at by the committee, to public hearing. Dr. Arlotto recommended Option B to the Board. The Board today also did not vote on Options A or C. Option A, the preferred choice of the committee, would have moved no students. Options B, C, and D would have moved between 69 and 96 students from Broadneck Elementary School to Cape St. Claire Elementary School.

Source :

AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«
»