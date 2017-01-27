AACC selected for retail credentialing program

The League for Innovation in the Community College has announced a $2.9 million grant to develop a credentialing program for retail workers. Selected community colleges, including Anne Arundel Community College, will receive up to $100,000 to provide services for retail employees.

The league will work closely with community colleges from across the country for Brighter Futures 3.0, which will build on the success of the Western Association of Food Chains’ Retail Management Certificate. The certificate is an accredited business program that provides skills employees need to get started or advance their career in the retail industry. It is anticipated that more than 1,200 incumbent retail workers at local and regional retail employers will enroll.

In addition to AACC, community colleges funded include:

Alexandria Technical and CC (Minn.)

Austin Community College (Texas)

College of Lake County (Ill.)

Nashville State Community College (Tenn.)

Moraine Valley Community College (Ill.)

San Jacinto Community College District (Texas)

Sinclair Community College (Ohio)

Umpqua Community College (Ore.)

Wayne County Community College District (Mich.)

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS