333 Coffeehouse presents: An Evening with Alan Reid & Rob van Sante

The 333 Coffeehouse, Annapolis’ monthly listening space for folk and acoustic music, is pleased to present an evening of Scottish folk music with Alan Reid & Rob van Sante.

Whether it’s a ballad about love or mercy or an insider’s melodic look at the ways of the Scottish highlanders and their ilk, a song by Alan Reid echoes with warmth and meaning long after the final chord has drifted through the room. To say his music transports the audience to a different world would be inadequate. Instead, suffice it that his performance will hold you firmly in the present time and place, even as he offers a tale of John Paul Jones’s derring-do or recounts a chapter from Scotland’s tumultuous history.

Alan Reid was an ever-present member of the Battlefield Band from 1969 through 2010, guiding the group to national and international stardom and releasing nearly 30 albums. Now this seminal figure of the Scottish folk revival is pursuing the next stage of his illustrious career: After four decades, he decided that it was time to bow out of the Battlefield Band in order to develop his own writing and to follow other musical paths and partnerships. Since then, in addition to his solo and duo work, he has ventured into composing for the theater, teaching Scots music, and other collaborations.

Alan will be accompanied by his duo partner Rob van Sante whose well-placed vocals and masterful guitar work round out Reid’s keyboard and accordion. They’ll be performing many of the songs well loved by Battlefield Band fans everywhere, along with a strong thread of Alan’s new material. Alan and Rob have released four CDs as a duo since 2002. Their 2012 release, The Adventures of John Paul Jones, is a concept album about the varied life of America’s first naval hero, a Scotsman by birth. Their newest CD (2014) is Rough Diamonds.

Now in its 25th year, the 333 Coffeehouse is an acoustic concert series held the third Friday of the month at the Annapolis Friends Meeting House. It features traditional folk performers and songwriters. 333 is listener-centered, volunteer powered, non-profit, and smoke- and alcohol-free. Inexpensive hot beverages, desserts and pizza are offered. With an intimate performance space and a modest admission price, 333 is a terrific entertainment value.

333 is a program of the Annapolis Traditional Dance Society, an Annapolis 501(c)(3) non-profit supporting tradition-based music and dance.

Event: 333 Coffeehouse

Who: Alan Reid & Rob van Sante

Friday, February 17, 2017, 7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)

Where: Annapolis Friends Meeting House | 351 DuBois Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401 (off N. Bestgate Rd)

Admission: $12 (students, senior citizens and members $10).

