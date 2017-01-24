24 AACPS educators earn National Board Certification
Twenty-four Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) educators are among an elite group nationwide this year to achieve National Board Certified (NBC) status, the highest teaching credential in the nation administered by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards.
Of the 117 educators across the state who successfully renewed their certifications this year, 22 work in AACPS. Two other AACPS educators earned their initial certifications this year.
In a process that can take up to three years, Anne Arundel’s 2016-17 class successfully completed rigorous assessments with the assistance of a professional development program offered by the school system. Approximately 125 educators are seeking to earn National Board Certified status over the next two years.
“This class of exemplary educators is a testament to the passion for and dedication to children that exists across our county,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “There is magic happening in our classrooms every day, and these educators are leading the way.”
AACPS now boasts a total of 453 educators who have earned NBC status, second among all Maryland school systems. Of that number, 355 are currently working in county schools.
The following AACPS educators achieved their National Board Certification renewal status this year:
- Teresa Abbott, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Kim Baicar, Broadneck Elementary School
- Karina Colón, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Melissa Edgar, Central Elementary School
- Lydia Gonzalez, AACPS Music Office/Hillsmere Elementary School
- Vicky Gordon, Broadneck Elementary School
- Sue Hannahs, Severna Park High School
- Paula Hendry, Tyler Heights Elementary School
- Jennifer Hernandez, AACPS World and Classical Languages Office
- Grecia Hilton, Marley Elementary School
- Jennifer Johannes, Old Mill High School
- Gina Lenhart, Glen Burnie Park Elementary School
- Kristine Mangum, Central Elementary School
- Lisa Manzi, Broadneck Elementary School
- Rachel McWilliams, Cape St. Claire Elementary School
- Sandra Nee-Jackson, Bodkin Elementary School
- Mary Pitta, Severn River Middle School
- Barbara Segnatelli, Severna Park High School
- Shaina Solomon, AACPS Infants and Toddlers Program
- Kimberly Spence, Old Mill High School
- Linda Toth, Lake Shore Elementary School
- Laura Williams, Chesapeake High School
The following AACPS educators achieved their initial National Board Certification status this year:
- Melissa Angerson, Old Mill Middle School South
- Stephen Cherry, Old Mill Middle School North
This year’s class will be honored at a pinning and recognition ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on January 24, 2017, at Annapolis High School.
