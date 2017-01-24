24 AACPS educators earn National Board Certification

Twenty-four Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) educators are among an elite group nationwide this year to achieve National Board Certified (NBC) status, the highest teaching credential in the nation administered by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards.

Of the 117 educators across the state who successfully renewed their certifications this year, 22 work in AACPS. Two other AACPS educators earned their initial certifications this year.

In a process that can take up to three years, Anne Arundel’s 2016-17 class successfully completed rigorous assessments with the assistance of a professional development program offered by the school system. Approximately 125 educators are seeking to earn National Board Certified status over the next two years.

“This class of exemplary educators is a testament to the passion for and dedication to children that exists across our county,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “There is magic happening in our classrooms every day, and these educators are leading the way.”

AACPS now boasts a total of 453 educators who have earned NBC status, second among all Maryland school systems. Of that number, 355 are currently working in county schools.

The following AACPS educators achieved their National Board Certification renewal status this year:

Teresa Abbott, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Kim Baicar, Broadneck Elementary School

Karina Colón, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Melissa Edgar, Central Elementary School

Lydia Gonzalez, AACPS Music Office/Hillsmere Elementary School

Vicky Gordon, Broadneck Elementary School

Sue Hannahs, Severna Park High School

Paula Hendry, Tyler Heights Elementary School

Jennifer Hernandez, AACPS World and Classical Languages Office

Grecia Hilton, Marley Elementary School

Jennifer Johannes, Old Mill High School

Gina Lenhart, Glen Burnie Park Elementary School

Kristine Mangum, Central Elementary School

Lisa Manzi, Broadneck Elementary School

Rachel McWilliams, Cape St. Claire Elementary School

Sandra Nee-Jackson, Bodkin Elementary School

Mary Pitta, Severn River Middle School

Barbara Segnatelli, Severna Park High School

Shaina Solomon, AACPS Infants and Toddlers Program

Kimberly Spence, Old Mill High School

Linda Toth, Lake Shore Elementary School

Laura Williams, Chesapeake High School

The following AACPS educators achieved their initial National Board Certification status this year:

Melissa Angerson, Old Mill Middle School South

Stephen Cherry, Old Mill Middle School North

This year’s class will be honored at a pinning and recognition ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on January 24, 2017, at Annapolis High School.

