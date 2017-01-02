2 Lanham men charged with armed robbery of West Marine

Two men from Lanham have been charged with various robbery and drug charges after robbing the Wes Marine ztore located in on Hillsmere Drive in Annapolis. After stealing 7 Helly Hansen jackets, the pair fled in a car down (the dead end) Bay Ridge Road. Police quickly apprehended the pair, but the weapon was not located prompting a thorough search of the neighborhoods near the Arundel-On-The-Bay community and briefly locking down both St. Anne’s School of Annapolis and Hillsmere Elementary.

From the Annapolis PD:

100 block of Hillsmere Dr – 01/26 at 3:20pm: Officers responded to a business for a report of an armed robbery. The employees reported that a male suspect entered the business, grabbed seven jackets, and walked out of the store without paying for them. When an employee challenged the man outside the store, he lifted his shirt displaying what looked like a handgun tucked in his waistband, and threatened to shoot the employee. The suspect fled to a vehicle driven by another male suspect. The vehicle left the area traveling east down Bay Ridge Rd. Officers located the vehicle and the two men inside were identified as the suspects in this robbery. Terry Richards, 45, of Lanham was identified as the man who entered the store and stole the jackets. Thomas Holmes, 49, of Lanham was identified as the driver of the getaway vehicle. The jackets, worth $2,515, were recovered from the vehicle. A handgun was not located. A small amount of suspected heroin was discovered in Holmes’ possession and a small amount of crack cocaine was located inside the vehicle. Richards was charged with armed robbery, first degree assault, and five other related charges. Holmes was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, accessory after the fact, two CDS possession charges, and five other related charges. They are both being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.