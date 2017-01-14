14-year old black girl charged in racist Twitter threats against AACPS

On January 9, 2017 the Anne Arundel County Police Department was notified by school administrators at Arundel High School of a suspicious Twitter account. This account was created using similar language to a racist petition recovered by administrators at the school on January 6, 2017. The account was created under the name @KoolkidsKlanKkk and contained a tweet that read, “We’re planning to attack tomorrow”. Detectives were immediately notified and began an investigation. Working with Twitter and area communication vendors, detectives were able to identify the person responsible for creating the Twitter account and tweeting the threatening post. That person was identified as a 14 year old student who attends Arundel High School.

The student was located and while in the company of her parents, interviewed by detectives. During the interview, the juvenile admitted that she created the Twitter account and sent the threatening tweet. She was charged on a juvenile citation with disruption of school activities and released to the custody of her parents.

This is a separate incident from the ones at Annapolis High and the “petition” that was circulated at Arundel High.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendant George Arlotto issued the following statement in respinse to the arrest.

“I want to thank Police Chief Tim Altomare, State’s Attorney Wes Adams, County Executive Steve Schuh, and their staffs for their thorough and expeditious work to identify a suspect in the online post that threatened violence at Arundel High School this week. The anonymity of the internet provides a murky and complex disguise for many who want to threaten the safety and security of our communities. Our partners in the Police Department and county government peeled back that disguise quickly in this case, in the process reassuring parents, students, and staff that our schools are safe places in which to educate our children.”

Suspect: 14 year old, black female

Source : AACOPD

