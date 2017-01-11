11th Annual SOUPer Bowl scheduled for February 5th

Eleven years ago, members of Heritage Baptist Church opened the doors to the community for a donation only soup & salad lunch, dubbed “SOUPer Bowl,” to raise funds for the Light House Shelter, thinking a tie-in between soup and that day’s NFL playoff game would garner attention and help a struggling community cause.

In the years since, much has changed for the Light House, but the tradition continues as their mission expands to help rebuild lives with compassion by providing shelter and services to prevent homelessness and empower people as they transition toward employment, housing and self-sufficiency.

Sunday, February 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heritage Baptist (1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis) will host the 11th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House. Students from the Light House’s BEST Culinary Arts job training program will ladle soups prepared by award-winning Chef Zachary Pope. Menu soups include Chicken Noodle, Baked Potato and Chili. Guests will also enjoy salad, fresh rolls and dessert.

The public is invited and admission is free, but donations are requested to benefit the Light House Shelter for the Homeless. One hundred percent of the money donated that day goes directly to the Light House. Since it began in 2007, the annual SOUPer Bowl has raised thousands of dollars for the shelter.

Guests are also invited to attend worship service at 10:30 a.m., prior to the SOUPer Bowl lunch at 11:30 a.m. All are encouraged to wear favorite NFL team jerseys that day, whether your team is in the playoff or not.

Heritage Baptist is an affiliate congregational partner of the Light House. For more information, contact the church office at 410-263-6680, or see the church web site at www.heritagebaptistannapolis.org

