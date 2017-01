10 things you can do to protect the bay

Trees are incredibly valuable to our environment and to the Chesapeake Bay. Planting trees not only improve the Bay’s water quality, resulting in less runoff and erosion, but also can increase property values by as much as 20 percent. By planting native trees, you will decrease Bay pollutants from stormwater runoff and provide life-saving habitat for wildlife. A list of native plants and where you can find can be found on our website cbtrust.org