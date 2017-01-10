10 educators named finalists in 2017 Teacher of the Year for Anne Arundel County
Ten educators from all levels of the public school system were named today as semifinalists for 2017 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. The semifinalists are:
- Joshua Carroll, South River High School
- Alma Durm, Ruth Parker Eason School
- Nancy Hack-Behringer, Mayo Elementary School
- Janet Liimatta, Ferndale Early Education Center
- Sally Paz y Miño Wilson, Tyler Heights Elementary School
- Stacey Scofield, Mills-Parole Elementary School
- Timothy Smith, Folger McKinsey Elementary School
- Elizabeth Starnes, Southern High School
- Denise Stephanos, Arundel High School
- Robert Stojakovich, Magothy River Middle School
Four teachers from the county’s independent schools were also named as semifinalists for 2016-17 Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:
- Deborah Flynn, St. Mary’s High School
- Thomas Mach, Archbishop Spalding High School
- Kathy Poerstel, Aleph Bet Jewish Day School
- Kelly Rampmeyer, The Summit School
The semifinalists will be among 34 public school and seven independent school educators to be honored at the 31st annual Excellence in Education banquet at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum on April 26, 2017. The event is sponsored by AACPS and the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce.
The following educators have been nominated by their schools and communities, and will also be honored at the event:
- Karin Abbott, Windsor Farm Elementary School
- Lori Berry, Woodside Elementary School
- Debra Biggs, Pasadena Elementary School
- Kristen Brice, Richard Henry Lee Elementary School
- Josalyn Brown, Crofton Woods Elementary School
- Amy Chitwood, Rolling Knolls Elementary School
- Alane Connolly, Shady Side Elementary School
- Tammy Dronberger, Broadneck High School
- Amanda Embury, Frank Hebron-Harman Elementary School
- Tricia Fisher, Broadneck Elementary School
- LaWanda Hoes, Corkran Middle School
- Angela Holmes, Oak Hill Elementary School
- Allison Johnson, Mary Moss @ J. Albert Adams Academy
- Elizabeth Joy, South Shore Elementary School
- Denise Lane, George Cromwell Elementary School
- Kelly Lewis, Arundel Middle School
- Tori Peddicord, Southern Middle School
- Shelby Queen, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School
- Sarah Rogers, Meade High School
- Deborah Sparby, Severna Park Middle School
- Virginia Sutherin, Old Mill High School
- Lydia Teal, Central Elementary School
- Gail Turk, Lindale Middle School
- Suzy Wyatt, Davidsonville Elementary School
The following independent school educators have also been nominated by their schools and communities, and will be honored at the event:
- Margaret Kling, St. Mary’s Elementary School
- Margaret Sagi, St. Paul’s Lutheran School
- Sharon Toms, St. Margaret’s Day School
In addition to naming the 2017 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, who will represent Anne Arundel County in the statewide competition later this year, the Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year will also be announced at the event. Also set to be honored are businesses that have forged critical partnerships with schools across the county, directly benefiting AACPS’ nearly 81,000 students. Business partnership nomination forms can be found here.
For sponsorship information and ticket orders, please click here. For additional information about the 2017 Excellence in Education event, please call 410-266-3960.
