Temple and Wake Forest donate tickets to Military Bowl for Veterans and families

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman today announced that Temple University and Wake Forest University are donating tickets to this year’s game so that veterans and their family members will be able to receive complimentary tickets to attend the Bowl.

“This is an extraordinary gesture on the part of both Temple and Wake Forest,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “It is apparent that both of these universities and their teams believe in the Bowl’s mission to honor and support our nation’s Armed Forces. We are excited that this very generous gesture will allow more veterans to enjoy the game.”

This year’s Military Bowl between the 23rd-ranked Owls and the Demon Deacons kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Veterans and retirees interested in obtaining complimentary tickets should email [email protected], specifying their full name, contact information and how many tickets they would like, up to a maximum of six ticket vouchers per veteran. The vouchers can be redeemed for tickets on gameday at the USO tent located in the Military Bowl Official Tailgate in the parking lot on the west (Blue) side of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

