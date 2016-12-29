Taxi driver critical after being shot in Bay Ridge Gardens Apartments

A taxi driver was flown to shock-trauma in Baltimore this evening with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Just before 6pm, Annapolis Police responded to the intersection of Forest Hills Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue for a shooting victim. The victim was driving a cab for ABC Green Taxi based in Annapolis. Police have said that the actual shooting occurred in the Unit Block of Bens Drive.

After the victim was flown to the hospital, helicopters circled the area, presumably searching for a suspect. This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is made available. The current condition of the victim is unknown and the name of the victim has not been released.

Annapolis is struggling with a record-high 10 murders this year, six of which have been solved.

All images © 2016 Mike Hugg Media. Used with permission.

