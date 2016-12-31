Schuh creates commission for Government Innovation and Effectiveness

County Executive Steve Schuh has formed the County Executive’s Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness, a bipartisan effort to examine how government can better serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

“We are committed to providing the best government we can to the citizens of Anne Arundel County,” said Schuh. “We need a wholesale review of every department and operation to understand how we can make government work more effectively for the people.”

Members of the Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness include:

William J. Westervelt, Jr., Chair: Bill Westervelt is a leading expert in the payment systems industry with over 30 years of operating and advisory experience in all facets of the payments industry. Prior to forming Ashby Point Capital in February of 2007, Bill co-founded First Annapolis Consulting in 1991. Westervelt has advised both domestic and international clients on a range of matters that have impacted the evolution of consumer/commercial payment products and systems.

Honorable Ronald C. Dillon, Jr.: Ron Dillon is a former member of County Council of Anne Arundel County. He was elected to the Council in November 2002 and re-elected in 2006, serving until his second term ended in December 2010. Dillon is a CPA. He graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County with a BA in Economics. He worked for Arthur Andersen before returning to work for the family company, Dillon Bus Service.

James P. Lighthizer: Jim Lighthizer started Chesapeake Real Estate Group, LLC (“CREG”) after spending 16 years at CB Richard Ellis, where he achieved the titles of Senior Vice President and Partner. His past clients include RREEF, Ohio Teachers, First Industrial, Opus, Invesco, Cabot, and CalEast/LaSalle Advisors. He also served as a tenant representative leader with the National CB Global Logistics Practice Group. He is a graduate of Mount St. Mary’s University.

Frances B. Phillips, RN, MHA: Fran Phillips was Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services at the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 2008 to 2013. Prior to her appointment as Deputy Secretary, Ms. Phillips was the Health Officer for Anne Arundel County, Maryland from 1993-2008, including a term in 2004 when she served as Interim County Fire Chief. Ms. Phillips currently serves as a commissioner on the Maryland Hospital Cost Commission. Ms. Phillips holds an undergraduate degree in community health nursing from The Catholic University of America and a master’s degree in health care administration from The George Washington University. She is an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the University of Maryland’s School of Nursing and an Associate in the Department of Health Policy and Management at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Nelson J. Sabatini: Nelson Sabatini is a widely recognized leader in both the Maryland and federal healthcare arenas. He served as the State of Maryland’s Secretary for the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene under two separate administrations. In the federal arena Nelson served as the Deputy Commissioner of the Social Security Administration. In addition, he held several executive positions at the Department of Health and Human Services, where he participated in the creation of the federal Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Louis I. Zagarino: Lou Zagarino founded the Rose Restaurant in 1981, operating the popular Baltimore restaurant for 25 years. During that time, he concurrently developed award-winning hotels in the BWI airport sector. He has held leadership roles in the BWI Business Partnership, Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Conference & Visitors Bureau, Baltimore Washington Medical Center, the University of Maryland Medical Systems, Chesapeake Center for the Performing Arts, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Former West County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Claire C. Louder will serve as Executive Director for the Commission.

“We need to think outside of the box to make our government work smarter,” said Louder. “I thank County Executive Schuh for this opportunity to serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County.”

Using the Schuh Transition Report as a starting point, the Commission will examine certain functions currently handled by County agencies that could be successfully handled through public-private partnerships and private sector contracts, resulting in better service to constituents as well as cost savings. The Commission will also examine how to best deploy technology to enhance services.

The commission will meet monthly and will distribute an initial report in April 2017.

