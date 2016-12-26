Save the date: Maryland Day 2017

Celebrate Maryland’s birthday this year with a weekend long celebration of its art, heritage and culture at 20 locations in Annapolis Maryland and Anne Arundel County. This is the perfect weekend to crawl out of your winter hibernation and explore Maryland on its birthday weekend of March 24-26, 2017.

Maryland’s birthday is officially on March 25th, a state holiday that commemorates the formal founding of the colony of Maryland, when settlers from England celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving on St. Clement’s Island in what is now St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

This year 20+ locations in Anne Arundel County will be celebrating the weekend by offering tours, events, concerts, games and hands on demonstrations that are free or only $1 per person. This makes it an affordable weekend to get out and explore Maryland with your family and friends.

Some of the participating locations include the Annapolis Maritime Museum, the William Paca House, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, the Charles Carroll House, Watermark Tours, Maryland State House, Chesapeake Children’s Museum, MTPA-Stage One, Maryland State Archives, Naval Academy Museum, Banneker Douglas Museum, Galesville Heritage Society, Galesville Community Center, Deale Historical Society and Historic Londontown and Gardens.

Mark your calendars now and plan to spend the weekend of March 24-26, 2017 having fun made in Maryland. Keep up to date on events and participating locations to plan your Maryland Day weekend getaway by following Maryland Day on Facebook or visiting www.marylandday.org

Maryland Day is funded by the Four Rivers Heritage Partnership, managed by the Chesapeake Children’s Museum and marketed by Evans Management LLC