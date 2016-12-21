Police Drug Lab Manager arrested for possession of drugs left in department drop boxes 

On December 21st, 2016, the civilian manager of the Anne Arundel County Police Department drug lab was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

This case originated from a minor traffic accident which occurred in the evening hours of December 20th at Forest Drive and Mountain Road in Pasadena. During the investigation of the accident, officers became aware of the presence of several controlled prescription medications in the vehicle driven and owned by the employee. Further investigation revealed these controlled dangerous substances were not prescribed to the employee. Preliminarily it appears the controlled prescription medication recovered from the employee’s vehicle was removed by the employee in an unauthorized manner from a public prescription drug drop box at one of the police department’s district stations in violation of police department policy.

As a result, the employee has been criminally charged with possession of the following prescription controlled dangerous substances:

– One pill Hydrocodone 1.5 mg

– One pill Alprazolam .25 mg

– 50 pills Hydromorphone

– 29 pills Tramadol 50 mg

– 31 pills Diazepam 5 mg

– 29 pills Diphenoxylate-Atropine

Because of the employee’s position in the police department’s drug lab, Police Chief Altomare ordered the immediate temporary suspension of drug laboratory activities and made a request to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to provide assistance to the police department’s Office of Professional Standards in order to complete a full inventory and audit of the controlled dangerous substances in control of the county police department’s drug lab. Members of the DEA Drug Diversion Unit and DEA Drug Laboratory will be participating in this process.

As part of this investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the employee’s home. Additional controlled prescription medication not prescribed to the employee was recovered. At this time, the items recovered from the employee’s home are part of the on-going investigation and additional charges are possible in the future. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office is working directly with police department criminal investigators as part of this on-going investigation.

​The employee arrested is a non-sworn civilian employee of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and serves in a supervisory capacity in the police department’s drug lab. The employee The employee has been suspended from duty while the agency completes both the criminal and internal investigations.

Arrested:

Annette A. Box

48 years old

Pasadena, MD

Ms. Box has been employed with the Anne Arundel County Police Department since 2004 and has been a supervisor since 2012. She was transported to the District Court Commissioner’s Office this evening for

Category: Crime News, Post To FB