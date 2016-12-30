PODCAST: The Maryland Crabs rehash 2016 and offer a peek into 2017

It’s been an exciting 18 weeks for The Maryland Crabs. In September they launched after years of hemming and hawing. And in that time, they opined, formed their conspiracy theories, chatted with police chiefs, legislators, and even the Governor.

They solved nothing. But hopefully, they made you think!

Next year, there is a LOT more on tap as they continue to grow and expand across Maryland. In the next few weeks, they will be speaking with Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams about our heroin epidemic and more. And, they have some surprise guests in store along with a significant expansion later in the year!

In this episode, they discuss and rehash all that. Where they succeeded, and where they failed.

Make SURE you go to iTunes or Google Play and subscribe to the podcast and have them automatically delivered to your phone every time there is a new episode.

