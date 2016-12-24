PODCAST: Governor Larry Hogan talks about Trump, 2017, and life in Government House

Larry Hogan is Maryland’s 62nd Governor with some “through the roof” approval ratings. He sat down with The Maryland Crabs, our latest crazy idea, and spilled his guts!

We discussed his 2017 plans–BOOST, paid sick leave and the Road Kill Bill. We talked about President-Elect Trump, and what is on his Netflix queue. Spoiler: he has YET to see House of Cards.

All in all, this is an insightful look into the Governor who took the electorate and the legislature by storm by defeating sitting Lt. Governor Anthony Brown!

Speaker of the House of Delegates, Michael E. Busch sat down and discussed the upcoming session, legislating in a Trump presidency and what it means for Maryland, and his recent criticism of Delegate Herb McMillan.

Annapolis Police Chief Michael Pristoop lets us know what he is doing to combat the apparent crime wave in Annapolis. No one is more upset than he is!

You will also find insight from Anne Arundel County Councilman Chris Trumbauer, the HACA Board of Directors, the former head of Annapolis’ Business Association, Robert Eades, Jessica Pachler, and many others.

