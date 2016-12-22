Paula Poundstone to lend support to MD’s upcoming classroom screen legislation at Rams Head On Stage tomorrow

Award-winning comedian, author, actress and activist Paula Poundstone will hold a press conference at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis at 1:30 on Friday, December 23rd to express her support for Maryland legislation that will create classroom computer safety regulations. Ms. Poundstone is active in her Santa Monica, California community, advocating for digital device limits in public school classrooms.

In the upcoming General Assembly session, Maryland lawmakers will consider legislation that directs the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to develop medically sound classroom guidelines that will protect students from the documented risks that digital devices pose to children: increased myopia, retinal damage, digital eye strain, macular degeneration, sleeplessness, obesity, addiction, anxiety and depression.

Ms. Poundstone, a mother of three, will share her perspective on the health issues caused by screen time and urge Maryland lawmakers to pass legislation in the upcoming session that will set an example for the rest of the country.

Cindy Eckard has two children who attend Maryland public schools. She has written Op Eds for both the Baltimore Sun, and the Washington Post advocating for the protection of Maryland students in the classroom. Ms. Eckard will announce a new blog that will provide the public with detailed peer-reviewed medical research to support the need for medical oversight and statewide classroom screen safety regulations. Attached please find a sample of that research.

Poundstone will be performing two shows at Rams Head On Stage later in the day.

