MSP DUI patrols to continue through the holiday, 450 arrests so far

Since the Thanksgiving holiday, Maryland state troopers have made 450 DUI arrests and they will continue the focused enforcement through the holiday season by deploying in areas known to have high numbers of DUI arrests or crashes.

As the New Year approaches, barrack commanders from each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks in the state, will be deploying special patrols focused on identifying and arresting impaired and aggressive drivers. Traffic enforcement efforts will also include speeding, distracted driving and other violations that often contribute to highway tragedies.

Troopers will work in collaboration with allied law enforcement partners statewide during saturation patrols, areas known to have high numbers of impaired driving arrests or crashes. Troopers will also be staffing sobriety checkpoints.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team (SPIDRE) made 33 arrests out of the total 450 DUI arrests since the Thanksgiving weekend. This team of elite troopers will also be out in force working with law enforcement partners, dedicating their efforts solely to removing drunk drivers from Maryland highways.

Motorists are urged to check travel conditions and delays before traveling. SHA provides up-to-date traffic and road conditions at roads.maryland.gov, or chart.state.md.us. Traffic conditions are also available at md511.org, or by safely dialing 511 on your cell phone.

Troopers remind travelers not to drive distracted, to make traffic safety their first priority whenever they are behind the wheel, and to plan for a sober ride home this holiday season. Santa will not deliver any presents to those who decide to drink and drive.

Source : MSP

