Maryland Live to host job fair in Annapolis in January

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides and the City of Annapolis, in cooperation with Live! Casino & Hotel, will host a Job Fair to hire employees for the Maryland Live! Casino. The general public is encouraged to attend.

Recruiters and hiring managers from Live! Casino & Hotel will be on-site to interview candidates for full and part-time opportunities across all departments, including food and beverage, security, casino operations, and facilities operations.

Positions at the new Live! Lofts are also open, including front desk, housekeeping, drivers and sales opportunities.

Interested candidates must apply online prior to the event and can find job descriptions and requirements at jobsatmarylandlivecasino.com.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Live! Casino & Hotel is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

WHEN: Friday, January 6, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Pip-Moyer Community Recreation Center, located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis

