Man sentenced to 30 years for attempted rape in Glen Burnie florist

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Garrick Holloway, 29, of Upper Marlboro, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to a Life sentence, with 30 years of active incarceration and 5 years supervised probation for the attempted rape of a woman working in a flower shop on Crain Highway. Holloway pled guilty in October of 2016. “This victim and her family’s life are forever changed in the aftermath of this vicious attack,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “Sexual assaults are particularly egregious as the damage lasts a lifetime. I want to thank Judge Jaklitsch for sending a message to our community that sexual predators will not be tolerated.” When officers arrived on August 6, 2015, they learned that Holloway had seen the victim outside the flower shop, alone. He then entered the shop and attempted to rape her. It was the first day of her new job. Another employee witnessed the attack, which is also caught on a security video that was shown in court. The other employee activated a silent alarm and notified an upstairs tenant to get help. The tenant and another citizen driving by at the time, subdued Holloway until officers were on the scene. Assistant State’s Attorney Reva Chopra prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch presided over the case.