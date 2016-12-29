Major events for 2017 courtesy of VisitAnnapolis

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) wants to make it easy for visitors and area residents to enjoy the many exciting events and activities that will be taking place in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County throughout 2017. To assist individuals who are making advance plans for business or vacation travel, the AAACCVB has put together a 2017 Major Events Calendar. For a more comprehensive overview of events large and small, visit http://www.visitannapolis.org/. Annapolis and Chesapeake Bay 2017 Major Events Calendar January Annapolis Conservancy Preserved Properties Monday to Friday, January 2-27 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Annapolis City Art Gallery, 160 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis Admission: Free The Washington Society of Landscape Painters has created all the paintings in the show. The prestigious 102-year-old art society is one of the oldest organizations of landscape artists in the country. Sponsored by the City of Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay String of Pearls Project. Holiday Festival of Trains

Friday-Sunday, January 2-29 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. B&O Railroad Museum, 2711 Maryland Avenue, Ellicott City Admission: $4 adults / $3 seniors (60+) / $3 children (2-12) http://www.borail.org/ECS-HFOT.aspx 410-461-1945 Enjoy the museum’s annual holiday celebration of toy trains and model railroading. Operating model trains include: N-scale layout, children’s push-button Thomas the Tank Engine O-scale layout, O-scale crazy train layout and HO-scale train layout of the first 13 miles of the B&O. Due to the late reopening of Ellicott City Station because of the town’s historic July flood, the Washington DC Metropolitan LEGO Group’s LEGO layout will not be on display at the Ellicott Station this year. Camelot

Thursday-Sunday, January 5-22 Thursday, 7:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:00 p.m. Compass Rose Theater, 49 Spa Road, Annapolis Admission: Adults, $38; Seniors (65 and older) and Military $33; Students (with ID) and Children, $23 www.compassrosetheater.org 410-980-6662 The legend of King Arthur and his young bride Guinevere is also the story of King Arthur and his knights of the Round Table. The spell of Camelot is broken, revealing the complexity and struggles that arise when ideals meet reality. One of the knights, Lancelot, falls in love and the kingdom crumbles. Set to the music of Alan J. Lerner and Frederick Loewe, the play became a Broadway legend. Twelfth Night: A Christmas Concert

Friday, January 6 Hammond-Harwood House, 19 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; seasonal reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Non-members, $30; Members, $25 http://hammondharwoodhouse.org/

410-263-4683 Join the Elan Ensemble ladies for a festive harp and voice Christmas concert in the ballroom, as they celebrate the 12th day of Christmas in a traditional 19th-century manner. The Elan Ensemble performs music from the 17th-19th centuries in historic venues, bringing modern audiences into the spirit of the musical and social world of past eras. Elissa Edwards, soprano, and Dr. Anastasia Pike, harp, specialize in creating thematic concerts by using original editions and historical performance practices such as ornamentation and expressive gesture. Rooms will be decorated by local garden clubs. Click here for the complete 2017 Calendar of Major Events.