LIVE BLOG: Military Bowl | Temple Vs Wake Forest | 330pm | December 27, 2016

The final football game of 2016 will be played at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis this afternoon as the 9th Military Bowl pits the Temple University Owls against the Wake Forest University Screaming Deacons. Wake Forest played in the first-ever Military Bowl in 2008 when it was called the Eagle Bank Bowl played at DC’s RFK Stadium. In 2010, Northrup Grumman became the presenting sponsor and the game took on the Military Bowl name.

Temple is also making their second appearance. The last one was in 2010, the first year of the current Military Bowl and played at RFK.

In 2013, The Military Bowl entered into a 7-year agreement with Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to host the game. This is the 4th year in Annapolis.

Prior to the game, festivities in DC and Annapolis kept people busy. The day started out with the Military Bowl Parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales. The actual parade begins at mark 9:40.

The parade went from the City Dock in Annapolis and ended at the stadium where a free tailgate , sponsored by Budweiser and Katcef Brothers awaited fans!

