Kris Kristofferson, Dar Williams coming to Rams Head On Stage

| December 24, 2016

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Bebel Gilberto

Wednesday, February 15

8pm | $49.50

 

The Nighthawks & Reverend Billy C. Wirtz

Friday, February 17

8pm | $25

 

The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

Friday, February 24

8pm | $23.50

 

Dar Williams

Thursday, March 2

8pm | $39.50

 

Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute

Friday, March 3

8pm | $27.50

 

Enter The Haggis

w. Burning Bridget Cleary

Thursday, March 9

8pm | $20

 

Kasey Chambers

Wednesday, March 22

8pm | $35

 

The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert

Sunday, April 9

7pm | $33

 

Kris Kristofferson

Wednesday, May 10

8pm | $99

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

12/27 Hayes Carll w. Allison Moorer

12/28 Night Ranger

12/29 Stephen Kellogg w. Megan Burtt

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 O’Malley’s March

01/01 David Bromberg Quintet

01/02 Cherry Poppin Daddies

01/03 Let The Music Play: A Benefit Jam Concert to Aid Area Musician Mike Pryor

01/05 Sonny Landreth w. Sarah Borges

01/06 + 07 Bruce In The USA

01/08 Celtic Celebration for the New Year Featuring Maggie Sansone w. special guests Andrea Hoag, Seth Kibel, Paul Oorts & Matthew Bell

01/10 Marcus D. Wiley, Small Fire, Sean Sarvis (Comedy)

01/11 Bob Sima

01/12 Pressing Strings, Little Bird, Mo Lowda, & Kendall Street Company

01/13 Lez Zeppelin

01/14 Laurel Canyon: Golden Songs of Los Angeles 1966 – 1972 presented by Newmyer Flyer

01/15 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra *All Ages Matinee

01/15 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire

01/16 Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow

01/17 Anthony David

01/18 Davy Knowles

01/19 Marcus Johnson

01/20 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/21 The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience

01/22 Shenandoah 30th Anniversary Tour

01/23 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big

01/24 Marc Broussard w. Jamie McLean Band

01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October

01/26 Garland Jeffreys

01/27 The Reagan Years: America’s Premiere 80s Tribute Band

01/28 The Smithereens

01/29 Will Downing

02/02 The Time Jumpers feat. Vince Gill

02/03 Cowboy Mouth

02/04 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/08 Eric Roberson

02/10 Hannah Gill & The Hours

02/11 Foreplay: Fifth Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

02/12 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

02/15 Bebel Gilberto

02/16 Bob Baldwin & NILS

02/17 The Nighthawks & Reverend Billy C. Wirtz

02/18 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

02/20 KT Tunstall

02/23 Yarn w. Forlorn Strangers

02/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

02/25 Dublin 5

02/26 Ron Ward, Jr. & Kirby Lane

02/27 + 28 Tab Benoit

 

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

