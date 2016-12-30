Is volunteering in your plans for 2017?

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

AARP Anne Arundel County 2016 Tax Return Preparation

AARP will provide free tax preparation for seniors and low income clients at 10 sites in AA County from Jan.–Apr. 2016. Volunteer tax counselors are needed to help prepare tax returns on computers at each of the sites. In addition, volunteer appointment takers and greeters are needed to schedule client appointments and assist clients at such sites. Tax training for volunteer preparers and client facilitators will be held on several dates from January 9-25, 2017; AARP membership is not required. For more information, contact Frank Winner at 410-647-3335 or [email protected]. Web: http://aarp.org.

Accessible Resources for Independence, Inc. (ARI)

The mission of this nonprofit organization is to maximize the independence of people with disabilities so they enjoy self-directed, productive lives. In carrying out our mission, ARI provides the resources, training, counseling and other assistance needed to enhance independence, productivity and quality of life, strengthen family support systems and assist people with disabilities in becoming integrated into the mainstream of life. We are searching for dedicated board and committee members, volunteer for special events, i.e. (creative cooking class, setting up and breaking down, assisting w/food prep and assisting consumers), and translators for ARI’s publications for availability in different languages.. For more information, contact [email protected]. See web site at: www.arinow.org.

AFS-USA

Helping to bring the people of the world together is exciting, interesting, and rewarding work. For more than 60 years AFS (formerly American Field Service) Volunteers have been building bridges of intercultural understanding and changing the way the world works through a variety of volunteer opportunities. AFS-USA is looking for volunteers on an ongoing basis to engage in local activities for exchange students from all over the world. Volunteers participate in many ways from helping at student orientation events, planning weekend activities, promoting AFS study abroad programs to local schools and even becoming host families for our students. For more information, contact Jennie Schmalzle at [email protected] or 800-876-2376. See website: www.afsusa.org.

Annapolis Amblers Walking Club

This nonprofit membership club has weekly and organized special walking events that provide opportunities for exercise. The organization provides weekly walking events of 10KM & 5KM length on outdoor trails. It car pools to walk start points from the Melting Pot across from Annapolis Towne Center each Saturday leaving at 8:00 AM. For more information visit the website at: http://www.annapolisamblerswalk.com/ or contact Robert P. Schmick at [email protected] or 410-960-6226.

Aid Our Veterans

Aid Our Veterans is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help homeless and out of work veterans of our military service, currently in the Mid-Atlantic area of the country. We supply hot meals, clothes, blankets, tents, and other supplies to those who are on the streets, until they are ready to seek help for themselves. We find work and place Veterans in need in those jobs. We offer training programs and workshops. We have a thrift store, donation center, and office at our Annapolis location offering a variety of volunteer opportunities for adults. We also attend many local events and need volunteers at our information and fundraising booths at such events. Volunteers have flexibility in scheduling service and any amount of time is appreciated. Veterans and their families are also encouraged to volunteer. For more information and to volunteer, contact Stephanie Smith at [email protected] or 443.852.3955; see website at: www.aidourveterans.org/.

Anne Arundel County Food and Resource Bank

Due to the generosity of schools, churches, and other organizations/agencies, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, located on the old Crownsville hospital grounds, has received a mountain of donations that need to be sorted for distribution to local pantries and soup kitchens. This is a great group activity for volunteers. It’s easy, fun, and even a little “therapeutic.” Food can be sorted any week day from 9-3. Interested individual volunteers or groups of volunteers can call the Food Bank at 410-923-4255 to schedule this after-the-holiday support for the community.

City of Annapolis

The City of Annapolis is looking for volunteers who are familiar with downtown Annapolis for the City of Annapolis New Year Celebration 2017 on Saturday, December 31, 2016. Volunteer duties will vary and individuals must be people friendly. The Celebration begins at 3:00 p.m. at the Weems Whelan Field behind Maryland Hall and Bates Middle School with fireworks at 5:30 p.m. The Celebration continues at Susan Campbell Park starting at 8:00 p.m. until the fireworks at Midnight to ring in the New Year. If you are interested in helping with the City of Annapolis’ annual New Year’s Eve festivities, please contact Felicia Nolan, Special Projects Coordinator in the Office of the Mayor, at [email protected] or 410-263-7997.

Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake

At Habitat Chesapeake, volunteering is more than just a day on the construction site or at the ReStore warehouse. It is one of the many key pieces to building dozens of affordable homes and improving communities each year in Central Maryland. Along with the support of generous donations, volunteers allow the ReStore to profit, family partners to grow, the office to operate efficiently, and Habitat Chesapeake homes to be built. With a wide variety of volunteer opportunities available, you are able to choose the type of work you wish to contribute…See more at: http://habitatchesapeake.org/get-involved. For more information and to volunteer contact Matt Herzberg, Volunteer Engagement Manager at [email protected] or 410-366-1250 x111.

Hearts and Homes for Youth, Inc. (Mary’s Mount Manor Harwood)

Hearts and Homes for Youth, Inc. is a private, non-profit foster care agency that ensures a safe and therapeutic environment for foster children to grow and thrive. Volunteering with Hearts and Homes for Youth provides an opportunity to work directly with youth. There are many kinds of volunteers that are needed to enhance the services provided by the professional staff and foster parent team including: Mentors, Tutors, Child Care Volunteers, Transporters, and Enrichment volunteers. For more information and to volunteer, contact Olu Bright at: [email protected] to schedule a time to come in and fill out paperwork, she will assist you in the volunteer application process. Once you’ve completed the full background check, you can begin volunteering. By giving your time to youth who have faced adversity, abuse, or neglect, you can change a life. You must complete a background check to become a regular volunteer. See website at: www.heartsandhomes.org.

