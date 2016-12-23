Independent College Fund of Maryland elects new leadership

Last week, the twelve members of the Independent College Fund of Maryland (I-Fund) elected Dr. Weymouth Spence, President of Washington Adventist University, to lead the I-Fund Board of Directors.

The I-Fund was founded in 1953 to promote college access, choice, and opportunities by raising funds from private corporations and foundations to provide scholarships and grants to students who attend member institutions. The National Security Scholars Program (NSSP) is one of the I-Fund’s most successful initiatives. The Program is offered in partnership with nine corporate partners and the National Security Agency. NSSP scholars receive academic scholarships, assistance with processing national security clearances, paid summer internships, and future employment opportunities. To date, more than 280 NSSP scholars have received significant academic scholarships and paid summer internships at leading Maryland contractors in the national security and defense industries.

Twelve private, nonprofit colleges and universities in Maryland participate in and contribute to the I-Fund. The membership elected Dr. Spence to serve as President of the Board. The President serves as the corporate leader, defines and implements strategies, and chairs meetings of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Spence is the President of Washington Adventist University (WAU), an I-Fund member institution. After assuming leadership of WAU in 2008, Dr. Spence guided the institution in its transition from a college to a university, oversaw the University’s largest graduating class, and executed the construction of the first new building on campus in forty years. Dr. Spence holds multiple degrees including a Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University. For over 30 years, Dr. Spence has served in various leadership roles providing guidance and strategic management to higher education and health care institutions.

I-Fund member institutions include Capitol Technology University, Goucher College, Hood College, Johns Hopkins University, Loyola University Maryland, McDaniel College, Mount St. Mary’s University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, St. John’s College, Stevenson University, Washington Adventist University, and Washington College. The Maryland Independent College and University Association serves as the Resident Agent of the I-Fund and manages its daily operations.

Category: NEWS