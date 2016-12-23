‘In the Vane Of…” subscriptions now available

The Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) will continue its critically acclaimed “In the Vane Of…” series at Rams Head On Stage with three shows in 2017. Additionally, AMFM is offering season tickets.

At the “In the Vane of…” concerts, local Annapolis musicians play one cover song to pay tribute to a specific legendary artist and also perform a song they have written about, relating to, or sounding like this artist. The following showcases are scheduled for 2017: In the Vane of the Grateful Dead on March 21, In the Vane of the Eagles on June 26, and In the Vane of Bruce Springsteen on September 18. Artists performing at these shows will be announced at a later date. All shows will begin at 7 PM.

New for 2017, local music fans can purchase a subscription to all three shows, claiming the same seat for the whole series. The cost for a season ticket is $100 and can be purchased for a limited time at www.ramsheadonstage.com. Closer to the respective shows’ dates, the artists performing will be announced and single show tickets will be sold.

“We found that we had some very dedicated music fans who attended each show, and we thought this would be a great way to allow them to claim some of the best seats in the house and plan ahead for the next year,” said Sean O’Neill, one of the co-producers of the show.

Previous artists used as inspiration and paid tribute through the “In the Vane of…” series include Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash, Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, and the Rolling Stones.

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization created to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. This fund acts as an emergency relief fund for lost income. Additionally, the organization provides scholarship funds to further educate young Annapolis area musicians. To learn more about AMFM visit www.am-fm.org.

