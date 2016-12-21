Glen Burnie man sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing death

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that David Leander Ford, 59, of Glen Burnie, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Cathy M. Vitale to 25 years in prison, with 20 years of active incarceration and 5 years of probation for Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of Mohamed Eltahir. Ford was found guilty by jury in September 2016.

“This defendant chose to engage in a criminal act, when he could have easily prevented the escalation. Now, the victim’s family has to live with the loss of their only son for the rest of their lives,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I want to thank the Anne Arundel County Police for their diligence in providing the evidence needed in this case to convict this assailant.”

On July 8, 2015 in the area of Whitmore Court and Shelley Road in Glen Burnie, Eltahir was sitting on a park bench with his friends when they were approached by Ford. Ford made offensive statements about Eltahir’s sister and a verbal argument ensued, resulting in Ford striking Eltahir, and ultimately stabbing him in the chest. Eltahir was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Assistant State’s Attorney Pamela Alban prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. Judge Cathy M. Vitale presided over the case.