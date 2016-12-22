Get out and volunteer this holiday season

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Annapolis Language Bank

Volunteers with a second language capability extend a warm welcome to area visitors who might have difficulty communicating in English. Volunteers also are called upon by Public Safety officials, health organizations, hospitals, the Red Cross, State, County and the City of Annapolis, and other organizations. Volunteers are listed in the Language Bank by language in alphabetical order. If you or someone you know has a second language capability and is not currently listed as a Language Bank volunteer, we would urge a telephone call to the Office of Public Information, City of Annapolis, (410) 263-1183 or E-mail: [email protected]. See web site at: http://www.annapolis.gov/residents/language-bank.

Baltimore Community ToolBank

The Baltimore Community ToolBank stewards an inventory of hand, power, and gardening tools for lending at nominal charges to charitable organizations to increase the impact of their mission-related efforts in the community. Volunteers are needed (individually or in groups) to help with a variety of tasks relating to warehouse and tool organization and maintenance; these include tool assembly, repair and maintenance, and inventory and warehouse management and tool lending program support. For more information, contact the ToolBank at [email protected] or 410-244.5565. See website: www.baltimore.toolbank.org/ under “Get Involved” for more information and to fill out an application.

Giving Back, Linda’s Legacy

Dec. 20-23, 2016 – Collection Days at Farmers Market Truman Parkway off Riva Rd. in Annapolis from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: We will need lots of volunteers to sort, fold, and pack donations. This has been a great team-building exercise for schools, teams, groups and families in the past, and is encouraged this again for the coming drive. FREE lunch is provided for volunteers, as well as treats and holiday music and camaraderie. Most local schools are still in session till the 23rd, so send your college students and tell them to bring a friend!

Dec. 24, 2016- Delivery to all shelters: Meet: 8am drive, 3 pm drive at Annapolis Farmers Market: Again, volunteers are needed and we say this with the greatest confidence… this experience will change your whole outlook on Christmas. More details will come, but to participate in the Christmas Eve shelter deliveries, usually requires an 8am commitment for the morning run and a 3pm commitment for the evening run.

For many years Giving Back (GBLL) has provided backpacks filled with new sweatshirts, warm thermals, hats, gloves, and socks to the homeless on the streets of Anne Arundel County, Baltimore and Washington, DC.

For 2016 GBLL will be collecting coats, hats, gloves, sweaters, sleeping bags, blankets, thermals, sweats, new underwear and baby items such as diapers, baby seats, clothes and formula. Contact us to help at [email protected]. Also, see website: www.homelessdrive.org/.

Let’s Go Boys and Girls (LET’S GO)

The mission of the nonprofit LET’S GO is to inspire and support underserved students to become STEM professionals. LET’S GO partners with schools and youth organizations and helps them deliver fun, hand-on STEM activities to students K through 8th grade. We focus on underserved students as this is the area of greatest need. Our students participate in project based learning in the areas of robotics, science/engineering, and math. LET’S GO needs volunteers to help the teachers serving as instructors for our STEM activities. Volunteers with a STEM background mentor the teachers and enrich the delivery of STEM content. They support the teachers who serve as the primary STEM instructors. LET’S GO has found that organizing teams of volunteers to commit to the support of a single STEM activity at a specific location is a good approach. Our goal is to train a team of two to four volunteers from a government agency, corporation or group of retirees to insure there is a minimum of one volunteer for each session. The team becomes self-managing after we provide training using our curriculum manuals. For more information contact Clark ‘Corky’ Graham at (443) 994-3730 or [email protected]. See website at www.letsgoboysandgirls.com/.

Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Mid-Atlantic

Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic seeks wish-granting volunteers! Work in teams of two to meet with wish families, help children discover their most heartfelt wish, and enhance the wish experience. This is a long term volunteer opportunity. Must be 21 years of age; application process, cleared background check and training class are required. For more information on how to get involved, please call 410-453-9430 or email [email protected].

Maryland Business Roundtable for Education

In order to prepare students for rewarding careers and to secure the State’s economic future, moving Maryland to world-class in STEM education and workforce quality is a priority. It is increasingly apparent that all students need a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, regardless of their career path. Volunteers are needed to engage students in learning experiences through the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education’s STEM Specialist in the Classroom and Maryland Scholars Speakers Bureau Programs. For more information about the programs, visit the websites: http://thestemnet.com/speak and www.mbrt.org, or contact [email protected] or 410.788.0333.

Pascal Senior Activity Center

The Pascal Senior Center, 125 Dorsey Rd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061, is seeking volunteers skilled in using mobile devices to work one-on-one with seniors with such devices, especially cell phones, to help them learn how to use device features. Volunteer candidates should be friendly, patient, and have good communication skills. Hours are flexible within the Senior Center’s hours of operations of 8:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Senior Center staff and volunteers will schedule 30-60 min. appointments based on volunteer availability. For more information, contact Nancy Allred, Manager, at 410-222-6685 or [email protected]. See web site: www.aacounty.org/Aging.

Pearlstone Center

The Pearlstone Center is a retreat center and farm with programs that enable and inspire vibrant Jewish life by engaging Jewish, faith-based, and secular organizations, individuals, and families. Pearlstone serves all ages and backgrounds throughout Baltimore, the Chesapeake region, and beyond. There is a continuing need for volunteers and interns for a variety of animal care and other farm tasks as well as for specialized projects including: Animal health, flowers & herbs, harvest handling, nutrition, landscape art projects, integrated pest management, marketing & design, compost & soil, green energy and more! For more information contact: [email protected] or 410-500-5417 & see website at www.pearlstonecenter.org/

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Volunteer