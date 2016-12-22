Free parking for Military Bowl and Annapolis NYE celebration at Whitmore Garage

Anne Arundel County today announced that the John Whitmore Parking Garage on Clay Street will be open to the public, free of charge, next week for the Military Bowl and Annapolis New Year’s Eve Celebration.

Military Bowl attendees will be able to park at their vehicles from noon on Tuesday, December 27th to noon on Wednesday, December 28th. New Year’s Eve Celebration attendees can park their vehicles from noon on December 31, 2015 to noon on January 1, 2015 without paying the standard charge.

“We want visitors from all over our state and country to be able to enjoy beautiful Annapolis,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “By offering the added convenience of free parking, we hope to provide an opportunity for all to enjoy downtown Annapolis while celebrating these two fun events.”

The Whitmore Garage is located at 25 Clay Street between Calvert and Washington Streets.

The Military Bowl® presented by Northrop Grumman kicks off for the ninth time in December 27, 2016 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, featuring a matchup between the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Organized by the DC Bowl Committee, the Military Bowl serves as a premier regional event benefiting the USO and other organizations supporting members of the Armed Forces and their families. Since its inception in 2008, the Bowl has donated more than $600,000 to the USO and provided more than 25,000 complimentary tickets for troops and their families.

The Annapolis City New Year’s Eve Celebration begins at 3 p.m. at City Dock and ends at Midnight with the fireworks display. For more information on the New Year’s Eve events, go to www.annapolis.gov.

