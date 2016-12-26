Franchot announces “Bright Lights Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” seeks nominations

Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced his office is accepting nominations for a new award paying tribute to business and nonprofit leaders and organizations that foster innovation in their fields.

The “Bright Lights Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will recognize and celebrate innovation in the private and nonprofit sectors that strengthen Maryland’s economy, generate jobs and tax revenue and develop new ideas that more effectively deliver services and products within the marketplace.

“Maryland is well-positioned to lead the nation back to prosperity thanks to the accumulated brainpower in every corner of our state,” said Comptroller Franchot. “It’s important we recognize these innovators who, through their creativity and willingness to assume risk, are changing the way we experience the world.”

Nominations will be accepted through January 31. One winner will be selected from each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City. Businesses or nonprofits of any size are eligible for the award. The nomination form, which can be found here, should detail how the candidate is transforming their industry through innovation and what future opportunities may exist to expand its application.

Source : MD Comptroller's Office

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB