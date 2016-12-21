Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival to return in 2017–discounted tickets available through December 31

Chesapeake Bay Events, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will be held on Saturday, May 20th and Sunday May 21st, 2017. The festival, held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland, is a two-day event to raise money for two local charities.

“We thought about taking a year off after a very soggy 2016, but we felt that we owed it to the charities and the hardcore fans who braved the rain and mud last year, to return in 2017,” said Don Hooker, festival organizer.

As a thank you and to celebrate the holiday season, tickets will be reduced through December 31st.

Tickets:

Ticket are on sale now!

One Day Pass – $45

Two Day Pass – $80

VIP Tickets – $500

Prices do not include ticket charges.

See Website www.bayblues.org for details.

Partial Lineup:

The partial lineup for 2017 will include the following bands:

Jonny Lang

Ana Popvic

Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band

Walter Trout

The William Bell Band

Samantha Fish

Toronzo Cannon

Mississippi Blues Child Mr. Sipp

Frank Bang and the Cook County Kings

The Apocalypse Blues Revue

Sweet Leda

Swampcandy

more to be announced soon….