“Beaches
“O'Brien's
“Bud

Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival to return in 2017–discounted tickets available through December 31

| December 21, 2016

Chesapeake Bay Events, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will be held on Saturday, May 20th and Sunday May 21st, 2017.  The festival, held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland, is a two-day event to raise money for two local charities. 

“We thought about taking a year off after a very soggy 2016, but we felt that we owed it to the charities and the hardcore fans who braved the rain and mud last year, to return in 2017,” said Don Hooker, festival organizer.

As a thank you and to celebrate the holiday season, tickets will be reduced through December 31st.

Tickets:

Ticket are on sale now! 

One Day Pass – $45  

Two Day Pass – $80

VIP Tickets – $500 

Prices do not include ticket charges.

See Website www.bayblues.org for details.

Partial Lineup: 

The partial lineup for 2017 will include the following bands: 

  • Jonny Lang
  • Ana Popvic
  • Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band
  • Walter Trout
  • The William Bell Band
  • Samantha Fish
  • Toronzo Cannon
  • Mississippi Blues Child Mr. Sipp
  • Frank Bang and the Cook County Kings
  • The Apocalypse Blues Revue
  • Sweet Leda
  • Swampcandy

more to be announced soon….

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author ()

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for more than 15 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news--and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009. John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.
«
»