Brooklyn Park man sentenced to 18 years for attacking wife

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Randal Harper, 47, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced yesterday by Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Wachs to 36 years with 18 years of active incarceration for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and False Imprisonment. Harper was found guilty in November 2016.

“What this woman had to endure is unthinkable,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “My office is determined to hold assailants accountable and deliver justice to the victim. I want to thank Judge Wachs for putting this criminal away so he can no longer harm his own family.”

According to charging documents, officers responded to a call on July 1, 2016 and found the wife of Randal Harper covered in blood, lying in the grass at the end of a street in the Brooklyn Park area of Anne Arundel County. She had trouble speaking and her voice was raspy. The victim advised that Harper had run into the woods. An independent witness said she heard and saw Harper attacking the victim outside her residence and called 911. Police located and arrested the Defendant.

Officers learned that the assault had continued since the day prior. Harper had threatened the victim on previous occasions that if he ever went to jail, he would get out, kill her, her children, and her family.

At one point as the victim attempted to escape, Harper pulled her by the hair, grabbed the back of her head, and slammed her onto the floor.

“Domestic violence is a very personal crime,” continue Adams. “If you are a victim of domestic violence, we are here for you. Please come forward to police and let us help work toward keeping you safe.”

In court, Judge Wachs said he believed the Defendant had attempted to manipulate the prosecution of the case, showed no real remorse, and blamed his wife for the assault.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Setzer prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. Judge J. Micheal Wachs presided over the case.